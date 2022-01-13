Patricia L. Beattie

by Obituaries

Patricia Lynn Beattie, 68, of Platteville, died of natural causes on Sunday, December 28, 2021 at Southwest Health Center, Platteville.

A celebration of life will held from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at Pioneer Lanes, Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Pat was born on May 20, 1953 in Harvey, Illinois, daughter of Alexander “Al” and Belva (Wiest) Beattie. Pat loved spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed Christmas and her dogs. She opened her home to everyone and was there to lend a helping hand or ear for those in need of help.

Pat is survived by her fiance of 25 years, Steve Babineau; children, Scott (Kristy Dressler) Durr, Beth Phend, Debbie Rebello, and Jason Durr; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Barb (Andy) Spitzan, Lori (Monte) Scholl and Pam Beattie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Delores Bindell and brother-in-law, Jim Bindell.

The family would like to thank Kristy Dressler for providing 24 hour care this past year to Pat.

