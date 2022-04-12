Patricia K. “Patti” Fillbach

by Obituaries

Patricia K. “Patti” Fillbach, age 99, of Highland passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Greenway Manor following a long illness. Patti was born on November 20, 1922 near Mt. Hope to Laurence and Loretta (O’Flahrity) Collins. She married John P. Fillback on April 14, 1947 at St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church in Mt. Hope, WI. The couple farmed in Highland Township. John preceded her in death on February 8, 1992. Patti was a dedicated member of Ss. Anthony & Philip Parish and member of the Altar Society. She truly loved taking care of the farm animals, especially her cats and chickens. She also enjoyed listening to Patti Page and Rosemary Clooney on the radio.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, her brother Keith Collins; her sister, Darlene Morris.

Patti is survived by her three children, Patrick (Jolee) Fillback of Dodgeville; Sheila (Pat) Dischler of Oregon and Maureen Haas of Highland; six grandchildren, Tracy (Stacy) Peterson; Amanda (Mike) Eastman; Katie Fillback; David Fillback, Erin Dischler-Hackbarth and Kristina (Stephen) Stauffacher; eight great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. Fr. Jim Murphy will celebrate with burial in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday after 10:00 A.M. Memorials to Greenway Manor or Ss. Anthony & Philip Parish would be greatly appreciated.

Patti’s family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Greenway Manor for the compassionate care she received during her stay with them.

The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Highland 608-929-4815

www.houckfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.