Dodgeville – Patricia Julia McVay Kilkelly, the heart of our family went home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 to be with God, her son Allen and grandson Cody.

She was born on February 25, 1935 to Patrick Joseph (PJ) and Mary (Paar) McCluskey, and was a first of 12 children. Life back then could be tough at times on the farm but with 6 brothers and 5 sisters, there was plenty of laughter, jokes and shennigans to go around. She and her sisters were all well taught to cook by our grandmother Mary. Mom also instilled the love of cooking in all of us as well, which I am sure our families are grateful for.

Mom was a kind, fun loving ,compassionate person and became like a second mom to many. She simply loved life. Family and friends, good food, Brandy Old Fashions sweet, holiday get togethers, going to the casino, thrift store shopping, gardening, canning and more. But of all, she loved dancing the best. Polka’s, Waltzes, the Chicken dance, etc. as did the rest of her family. Everyone had to know how to at least polka in the McCluskey family. Always willing to try a new step, she caught on quickly. Her favorite phrase was “Sure! Why not?” when asked if she wanted to try a new craft, go bumming for the day, there was nothing she was afraid to try at least once.

She loved her children unconditionally, Allen, Mike, Jan, Tina, Mark and stepson Jim. Even though we caused her many gray hairs at times over the years, her heart was filled with love for us. She was proud of all of her kids, grandkids, great grandkids and their accomplishments. And while we were always going back and forth about who was her favorite, we all know each and everyone of us were and always will be.

Life does not always work out the way we think it will when people fall in love and couples go their separate ways, which is what happened with our Dad and Jim’s dad. But then the stars align and you meet that special someone, which is where Ott comes in. They met at a dance and things sparked from there. Not surprising as she was a beautiful and fun loving gal. If there was a dance, Mom and Ott were there, dancing their hearts out. Even after mom’s stroke, they still danced slow dances when they could. We are glad to have Ott as a part of our family and that he captured that sparkle in her eyes.

Patricia was proceeded in death by her son Allen “AL”, grandson Cody Richards, her parents, and her brothers Pat McCluskey, Dick McCluskey and brother-in-law Dennis Ruppert.

She is survived by Ott Boebel; her children, Mike (Susie) McVay, Jan (Dennis) Jansen, Tina (Norm) Hamilton, Mark (Kristi) McVay; her stepson Jim (Dawn) Kilkelly; her grandchildren Jeremy McVay, Michael (Tricia) McVay, Chad (Corrina) McVay, Tishana (Ed) Spagnoli, Scott Jansen, Joshua Hamilton, Tyler (Brittany) Hamilton, Trisha (Josh) McVay, Alex McVay, Kristal (Skylar) McVay, Kelsey (Gauge) McVay, Kristy (Jared) Ziebarth, Scott Petersen; Cody’s children, Suri, Ayden and Finn, as well as great grandchildren, special nieces and nephews as well as her good friend Joyce Rice.

A Public Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. For the safety of the family, with the Covid-19 situation, we will be monitoring the number of visitors in the funeral home.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be private family.

We would like to thank Dr Gordon Grieshaber for taking care of our mom. She loved being your patient and the laughter you shared when she saw you. She was a fighter and we are thankful you were there with her health struggles over the last 4 to 5 years.

Mom, losing you is like losing a piece out of your favorite puzzle. You were one in a billion. Thank you for the courage you gave all of us and all the memories to help us get through this.

Until we meet again.

Love, Mike, Jan, Tina, Mark, and Jim

