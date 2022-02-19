Patricia Jeanne “Pat” (Duppler) Vollenweider

by Obituaries

Patricia Jeanne Vollenweider, encourager, hugger, and expert at hosting a fabulous gathering died February 17, 2022. For her 73 years, she lived a robust and joyful life based in Verona, Wisconsin.

“Try something that scares your pants off but won’t get you hurt. You might learn you can do anything!” is something Pat recently mused on experiencing new places and people. She and her loving husband Steve took an uncharacteristically last-minute trip to Hawaii where they snorkeled in a volcano. They kickstarted their retirement with a trip to Australia, where she braved trying a kangaroo tail cooked in the desert sand. She explored European countries and spelunked in a lava-tube cave in Iceland.

An inspiration for two adoring daughters—Julie (Josh) Robertson and Laura (Joe) Bremer—they enjoyed many “Vollenweider Women Weekends of Fun,” pre-GPS “adventures” (getting lost), and a trip to Ireland, where she spent time in the back seat with her eyes closed as they drove on the wrong side of the road, navigated tight village lanes, and ended up accidentally driving in a parade.

She danced onstage with Andy Williams in 1967. She made lifelong friends with two fellow smart girls at UW-Whitewater. She married her true love in 1973—even after he spent countless years of elementary school-style declarations of love such as pulling her hair and chasing her. She swapped tips on parenting and teaching with her longtime friend and neighbor across the street. She spent years playing euchre with a rowdy group of gal pals. She kept up with friends at a regular retired-teacher’s breakfast. She lent her time and talents as a volunteer with her church and the Verona Public library. And she cherished special time one day a week watching her precious grandsons Miles and Lincoln.

When she retired in 2010 from teaching elementary school, an outpouring of past students from her 38-year career wrote letters to share that she was their favorite teacher, taught them some of their most memorable lessons, and always knew that if they needed a dose of kindness and caring—she was there.

Her parents Richard and Jeanne Margaret Duppler welcomed her to what’s next, as she transitioned from this life. Setting the example for how to do life right, she leaves her family—including six younger brothers, Mike, Greg, Jeff, Mark, Jim, and Chris—and friends with a tremendous legacy of love, memories, and laughs.

Thank you to the difference-making individuals with SSM Health St. Mary’s Care Center and SSM Health Hospice Services for their compassionate care of Pat and her family.

Pat’s life will be celebrated with a visitation at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona from 4-7 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main Street, Verona at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 26, with visitation from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Verona Public Library.

