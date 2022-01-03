Patricia J. “Patti” Granville

by Obituaries

Patricia J. “Patti” Granville, age 69 of Livingston, WI passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI.

She was born September 8, 1952 in Dodgeville, WI the daughter of Charles and Lucille (Splinter) Granville. Patti grew up and lived in the Montfort area most of her life and graduated from Iowa Grant High School. She dedicated her most recent working years as a caregiver for her elders throughout the area and always took pride in the relationships she built with them.

Patti is survived by her children: Stacy (Jamie) Gratz of Darlington, Jaime (Nate) Gullick of Verona, WI, and Brian (Ashlee) Barr of Darlington; her grandchildren: Payton, Hudson, and Maddison Gratz, and Olivia and Max Gullick; three brothers: Gary (Beth) Granville, Gene (Karen) Granville, and Mike (Anne) Granville; and four sisters: Gloria Bussan, Jan (Bill) McClary, Donna (Gerry) Kalish, and Alice (Joe) Clifton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband: Jack Campbell.

Patti grew up in a household of 8 siblings, throughout the years their family bond only grew stronger. They would spend many Easter meals at Castle Rock together where they enjoyed each other’s company for hours. Patti adored her grandchildren more than anything else in the world and she cherished the time she spent with them making memories they will all remember forever. Patti enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends boating and playing cards. In her younger years she enjoyed dancing, drawing, painting, and horseback riding. She had a knack for cooking with her specialty being roast beef and mashed potatoes and gravy.

Private family services will be held at Erickson Funeral Home (508 Main St., Darlington) with Rev. Nick McElrath of First Baptist Church in Darlington officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Patti’s name.

