Patricia J. Hanson

by Obituaries

Mineral Point – Patricia J. Hanson, age 92, passed away at Upland Hills Nursing & Rehab Center on January 31, 2022.

Pat, or Patty, as many called her, was born on November 4, 1929, and raised by her grandmother, Catherine Reger and two special uncles, Donald and Ralph Reger.

On February 23, 1947, Pat married the love of her life, George Hanson, and together they raised their five children.

Pat’s family was her pride and joy. George and Pat never missed a wrestling match. Whether it was one of her three boys or any one of the grandsons and no matter the location, they were there lending their support.

Pat held many jobs, working at the Cobb Canning Factory, Burgess Battery, the Midway Bowling Alley, and Gas Lamp. But the job she most cherished was working for Ralph and Janice Pittz at the J&R.

Pat was an excellent cook and baker, and holidays were always a feast with all of the trimmings. Extras were always made so that her children could take home “care packages.” And don’t forget the many pies, lemon meringue and coconut being her two favorites while mincemeat was George’s. Rice Krispie bars were always made that sometimes had to be hidden until dinner.

She loved to be outside working in her garden and her flower beds. And collecting angels was her passion.

In their retirement years, Pat, along with her late husband, loved traveling on the B & B Bus to many places including, Graceland, Deadwood and Canada, along with many casinos along the way. On one of their many trips, they attended a Charlie Pride concert and “Kiss An Angel Good Morning” soon became her favorite song.

Pat is survived by her children Dennis (Jeanne) Hanson, Robert (Diane) Hanson, Diane (Mark) Hulbert, Donn Hanson and Betty (Gary) Coyier; 11 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters, Joyce Speth and Judi (John) Ziehr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George, daughter-in-law, Peggy Hanson, great-granddaughter, Lilyana Thomas, mother, Gertrude Anderson, step-father, Ole Anderson, grandmother, Catherine Reger, uncles Donald and Ralph Reger, sister, Mary Alice Anderson, brother, William Anderson and brother-in-law, Donald Speth.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH in Mineral Point. Rev. Kate Kieckhafer will officiate. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church.

Gorgen Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.