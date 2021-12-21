Patricia I. Hill

by Obituaries

Dodgeville – Patricia I. Hill age 76 of Dodgeville passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday December 21, 2021 at Upland Hills Health surrounded by her family.

She was born August 22, 1945, the daughter of Wilbur and Alice (Whitish) Colson. She married H. William (Bill) Hill on April 13, 1963. She worked as a CNA for many years with the Memorial Hospital Medical Care Facility and later with the Upland Hills Health Nursing and Rehab.

Her true passion was spending time with her family, enjoying their various interests. Some of those included: Wine tasting, UTV rides, cattle shows, various sporting events, shopping, flower gardens, birdwatching, and good old fashion family get togethers. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Dodgeville.

Patricia is survived by 5 children, Jeff (Kelly) of Monroe, Brad (Tammy) Hill of Spring Green, Pam (Joe) Steffes of Mineral Point, Roxy (Greg) Seyfferth of Dodgeville, Angela (Gene Dougherty) Forseth of Dodgeville; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; her sisters, Annabelle (Bruce) Schaal of Dubuque, IA and Paulette Friederick of Lancaster; her brothers Merle (Carol) Colson of Blue River, Royce (Ruth) Colson of Edgerton, David (Cheryl) Colson of Footville; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, on July 23, 2016; her parents; her siblings William, Gerald, Joyce, Elaine, Paul, Joann, Linda and Betty.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH in Dodgeville. Rev. Mark Williamson will officiate. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until 2:50 p.m. on Sunday at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH.

Masks are required to be worn at all times while in the church.

Memorials may be made to the Iowa County Cancer Coalition, PO Box 36, Cobb, WI 53526.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com

