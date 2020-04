Patricia Fox-Caron

TENNESSEE/MADISON – Patricia Fox-Caron, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Meriter Hospital.

She was born on Jan. 11, 1933, in Washington D.C., the daughter of Walter and Lillian (Myers) Fox.

