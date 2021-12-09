Patricia Elizabeth Walsh

Patricia Elizabeth Walsh (nee Purney) was born on March 4, 1936, in Chicago, IL the daughter of Wallace and Elvira Purney. She attended St. Scholastica High School and Mundelein College where she majored in English and minored in Art. Patricia enjoyed a long career working for the Dane County/University of WI Extension office supporting the services and programs of agriculture and 4-H agents. She loved her work and the many friends she knew there.

Patricia enjoyed gardening and landscaping, sewing, knitting, and quilting among other creative endeavors. She had fun taking classes to learn new skills such as working with stained glass, sailing, quilting and tennis. An avid WI Badger and Green Bay Packer football fan, she delighted in cheering and coaching her team on from her family room couch. She loved animals especially her dogs who were not just family pets but close companions.

Patricia was devoted to her Catholic faith and enjoyed being a member of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie, WI for nearly 50 years. She was a mother and grandmother loving each of her children and grandchildren dearly.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Jack Purney, sons, Terry Walsh (Mary) and Tim Walsh (Colleen) and grandson Ryan Walsh.

Patricia is survived by her son, Shawn (Vicki) Walsh of Madison, WI; daughter, Mary Lauren Walsh of Madison, WI; daughter, Lynne Fredrickson (Mark) of Waconia, MN and grandchildren, Kayla Walsh, Alyssa Walsh, McKenna Walsh, and Claire Fredrickson. She is loved by her family and friends and will be so deeply missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorials may go to Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church or The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.

