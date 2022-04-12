Patricia E. Aeschlimann

by Obituaries

Patricia Ellen Aeschlimann, age 77, joined her common-law husband and soulmate, Roger Buckley, on April 11, 2022.

Pat was born in Avoca, Wis., on Sept. 10, 1944, to Eleanor (Swinehart) and Raymond Zintz. She is survived by her three children, Scott (Stacey) Listol, Sue (Tim) Crye, Sandy Feuling and special friend Bruce; six grandchildren, Mitchell (Kayla Salvaag) Listol, Trevor (Kim Sweno) Listol, Bri (Steven Noyce) Listol, Melissa (Ginni Olson) Crye, Derrick Dyer, and Riley (Erica) Cole; three great grandchildren, “Lucky Lenny” (Lennyx Noyce), “Happy Harry” (Harrison Noyce), and “Princess Harper” (Harper Noyce); her best friend and sister-in-law, Sharon Zintz; and many nieces and nephews. Pat also leaves behind her closest friends of over 50 years, Jerry and Marie Gilden, and Cheryl from Crivitz, whom she met when she started working at K-Mart in 1969.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; soulmate, Roger Buckley; sisters, Janet (Roy) Carter, Joyce (Don) Dixon, and Dawn Clements; brother, Dean Zintz; and many aunts, uncles and her good friend, Delores Johnson.

Pat’s three great grandchildren were her greatest joy the last eight years. She loved them so much and they loved their “GG” very much too.

Pat and Sharon spent many weekends together hanging out, shopping, gambling, and traveling until COVID hit.

Pat and Roger, along with Dean and Sharon Zintz, traveled and went on many vacations together, making many wonderful memories.

Prior to COVID, Pat also enjoyed her weekly hens club where she got together with her good friends and family, Marie Gilden, Dawn Clements (prior to her death on Christmas Eve 2017), Jenny Massey, and Teri Luther. They would make crafts for the next holiday, but mostly it was an excuse to eat, laugh, and hangout.

Pat would like to thank her four caregivers, Sue and Tim Crye, Sandy Feuling, and Bri Listol. Her final wish was for us not to grieve but make a point to put a smile on someone’s face every day.

The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for all of their support during this very difficult time.

Per Pat’s request, a private funeral will be held at a later date.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.