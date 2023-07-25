Patricia (Bussman) Martin, age 82 of Darlington, WI passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Mineral Point, WI. She was born June 26, 1941, in Darlington the daughter of Charles and Geraldine Bussman. Patricia attended a one room school for grade school and graduated from Darlington High School in 1959. She attended Viterbo College in La Crosse, WI where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Medical Technology. Her first job was at the University of Missouri Medical Center in Columbia, MO. Patricia worked in hospitals throughout her career in New Orleans, Miami, and finally in Port St. Lucia, FL until retiring in 2002.
Patricia married James “Jim” Martin on December 28, 1963, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington. Together they have two children: Ann Marie Martin of Darlington and Mary Jane (Jim Isler) Martin of McLean, VA; and one grandchild: Sam Isler.
Patricia and Jim moved back to Darlington in 2005. They loved being back in rural Wisconsin where they were closer to family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E. Harriet St. Darlington) with Fr. Chris Gernetzke officiating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday, July 31, 2023, from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (508 Main St., Darlington) where a rosary will be prayed at 3:30 P.M. and on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Patricia’s name.
