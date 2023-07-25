Patricia (Bussman) Martin

Patricia (Bussman) Martin, age 82 of Darlington, WI passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Mineral Point, WI. She was born June 26, 1941, in Darlington the daughter of Charles and Geraldine Bussman. Patricia attended a one room school for grade school and graduated from Darlington High School in 1959. She attended Viterbo College in La Crosse, WI where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Medical Technology. Her first job was at the University of Missouri Medical Center in Columbia, MO. Patricia worked in hospitals throughout her career in New Orleans, Miami, and finally in Port St. Lucia, FL until retiring in 2002.

Patricia married James “Jim” Martin on December 28, 1963, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington. Together they have two children: Ann Marie Martin of Darlington and Mary Jane (Jim Isler) Martin of McLean, VA; and one grandchild: Sam Isler.