Patricia Begreeta Finger

by Obituaries

Patricia Finger, age 84 of rural Mauston, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Monday, December 20, 2021 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Pastor Kent Van Horn officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m.

Patricia was born June 4, 1937 in the Township of Byron, Monroe County, Wisconsin the daughter of Bernard and Virgie (Delaney) Crawford. In November of 1955, she married Fred Finger. She had worked with her husband as a bookkeeper for Finger Construction. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling with her husband and family, and even has a special place in Colorado named “Grandma’s Rock” where she hunted. Also, she crocheted, put together jig saw puzzles and loved spending time with grandchildren; she was involved in Community service with the Mauston Lioness Club, a member of the Finger Construction bowling team, and she even played cards including, Cribbage, Gin, Bridge and Poker.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Fred, her children, Thomas Fred, Richard Edward, Robert Stanley (Mary), Theresa Lucille (Don) Bigelow, Jacqueline Kathryn (Bob) McGlew, Sandra Joan (Mike) Ciaccio; grandchildren, Robert Patrick, Taylor Allen, Kyle Richard, Jennifer Lynn, Douglas Grant, John Thomas, Bobbi Jo, Ashley, Hazel, Jaxson, Tyler, Daniel, Erin; great-grandchildren, Aubry, Ruby, Alyssa, Christopher, Alicia, Cameron, Wesson, and Rayleigh; sisters, Beverly (Mike) Jean, Marilyn Nickelson, Karen (Terry) Schroeder and brother, Mike (Deb) Crawford.

She is preceded in death by her parents Virgie and Bernard; brother, Robert and Lester and a son, Richard.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations made to the St. Jude’s organization at stjude.org.

