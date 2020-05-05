Patricia Ann Westby

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Patricia Ann Westby, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Four Winds Manor.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1934, in Stoughton, the daughter of Edward and Katherine (Dunn) Olson. She married the love of her life, William A. Westby on Sept. 25, 1951, in Stoughton.

Patricia was very proud of her position as a homemaker. She was an active member of the East Side Club, the South Side Association, and Eastern Star.

Patricia was very social and loved meeting new people. She found many treasures during her garage sale adventures and was an avid collector of figurines and antique coins. Patricia was very passionate about gardening. She and her late husband, William, started the West Side Farmers Market in 1977.

Patricia is survived by two sons, Terry William (Geralyn) Westby and Daniel Westby; two daughters, Sandra (Richard) Pokriefke and Susan Schmidt; sister, Beverly Walker; grandchildren, Tracy, Matthew, Rebecca, Joseph, John, Bill and Adam; great-grandchildren, JT, Taylor, James, Tyler, Ryan, Connor and Natalie; and special friends, Kim Lee and Rick Schmidt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William A. Westby; and three sisters, Bernadine Seyer, Mary Renz and Ardis Jones.

A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please help a family in need.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Four Winds in Verona along with Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support during this difficult time.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420