Patricia Ann Strand

STOUGHTON – Patricia Ann Strand, age 76, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation.

She was born on Sept. 20, 1943, in Stoughton, the daughter of Joe and Viola (Giddley) Bickley.

Patricia worked as a nurse’s aide for Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation for 42 years. She enjoyed collecting Mickey Mouse memorabilia and was very proud of her extensive collection. She loved flowers, gardening, being outside, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, listening to country music and Elvis Presley.

Patricia is survived by partner, Dean Myklejord; sons, Ronnie (Karen) Strand, David (Kelly) Strand and Ricky Strand; two granddaughters; sister, JoAnn (Rodney) Haried; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be private and burial will be at Lutheran South Cemetery.

Memorials may be gifted in Patricia’s name to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research.

Patricia’s family would like to thank the staff at Nazareth Heath and Rehabilitation for all the kind and compassionate care they gave her.

