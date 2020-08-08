Patricia Ann Landen

McFarland- Patricia Ann Landen, age 61, gained her angel wings after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Madison on June 29, 1959, the daughter of Arnold and Mary Kalhagen. Patty graduated from McFarland High School in 1977. She completed her Associates degree in Accounting at MATC. On May 9, 1981 Patty married Jon Landen at McFarland Lutheran Church. She worked as an office manager and accountant for several construction companies.

Patty enjoyed quilting, occasional trips to the casinos, knitting, playing cards, puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Jon; children, Lisa (Chris) Kennedy and Eric (Nikki) Landen; two granddaughters, Lauren and Aria; siblings, Mike Kalhagen and Jeanne (Paul) Keller; niece, Allison; and many extended relatives. Patty was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jerry Kalhagen.

Private family services will be held. A public celebration of Patty’s life will be held, with date and time to be announced. Donations in Patty’s memory may be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc.

A special thank you to the staffs of Agrace HospiceCare and SSM Health Oncology Department.

Please share your memories of Patty at: www.CressFuneralService.com.