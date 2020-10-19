Patricia Ann Ackerman

Patricia A. Ackerman age 77, of Brodhead, formerly of Beloit and Monroe, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Caring Hands in Brodhead.

Pat was born the oldest of five children on April 9, 1943 in Beloit and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School. Pat retired as a lab technician from Grande Cheese Company in Juda in 2010. She collected clowns and loved animals, especially cats. Pat attended Grace Lutheran Church while living in Monroe.

She is survived by three children, Cindy Lartique, Julie (Joel) Putnam, and Dewey Ackerman Jr.; a sister, Debbie (Jerry) Machula of South Beloit, IL, and a brother, Kevin (Patty) Divine of Beloit.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Elaine (Bendickson) Divine; her father, Frank Otis Divine; a sister, Kathy Divine; and a brother, Denny Divine.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net