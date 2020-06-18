Patricia A. Bradfield

Patricia Ann Bradfield received her Angel wings, Sunday, June 14th, 2020.

She passed unexpectedly from a short illness.

Pat was born May 4th, 1947 in Oelwein, IA. As a young woman Pat met and married the love of her life, Roger Bradfield.

Roger died in 1996. Pat spent the last 30 years being the best Grandmother to Carissa, Leah, Natalie & Elizabeth and Great granddaughters Nicole, Akira, Liliana and Madelyn. Grandma Pat loved spending time with her “girls”.

Pat is survived by her son, Gary L Bradfield (Michelle) Prairie du Sac, granddaughters Carissa, Leah, Natalie and Elizabeth. A sister, Mary (Gary)Smith, IA, a brother, Ken (Wendy) Barth, MI and sister in law, Cheryl Barth, IA; also many nieces and nephews who loved Aunt Pat.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Roger, her parents Ernest and Luetta Barth, a brother, Fred Barth and a sister and brother in law, Vickie and Marlin Weyant.

Due to the current situation with Covid-19, we will be having a private burial in Pat and Rogers hometown of Oelwein, IA.

Pat and Roger will be buried together as they wished.

A private burial will be held June 27th at 1:00pm at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein, IA.