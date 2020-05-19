Patient treated with newly approved COVID-19 treatment released from hospital

MADISON, Wis. — A Meriter patient was discharged in healthy condition after being treated with a recently approved COVID-19 treatment.

Glenn Kindschi of Columbus was one of the first patients in Madison to be discharged after being treated with Remdesivir, a treatment that was recently approved for emergency use to combat COVID-19 infections.

UnityPoint Health officials said results from a clinical trial suggests the drug may decrease the duration of an infection.

Kindschi is one of more than 40 other patients who have recovered from the coronavirus at Meriter.

The photo above shows him with his care team: Dr. Chris Lowry, Nurse Alyssa Soete and Pharmacist Marissa Collard.

