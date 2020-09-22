Passerby alerts homeowners to fire, homeowners extinguish flames with garden hose

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — A passerby alerted homeowners around 9:30 a.m. Monday that their house in the 1500 block of Mayfield Lane was on fire.

According to a release, someone saw the fire when walking buy and knocked on the door to let the residents know that their house was on fire. A resident grabbed a garden hose while another called 911.

The fire started in a garbage can or recycling bin outside the house and the fire spread to the siding of the house, the garage door and eaves.

The release said the homeowner put out the flames with a garden hose before Engine Co. 10 and other fire crews arrived to the home.

Firefighters checked that everyone was out of the home and checked to make sure there was no hidden fire spread in the walls and ceiling.

The residents were not displaced or injured in the fire.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.