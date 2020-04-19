Passenger killed when speeding car without headlights on crashes into parked semi

MADISON, Wis. — Police responded to a single vehicle crash in the 4800 block of Hayes Road just after early Sunday morning that killed one occupant.

Just after midnight, a witness reportedly saw a vehicle driving without its headlights on. The vehicle was speeding and lost control before hitting a parked semi truck, according to an incident report.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, the passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead, according to the report.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver is being interviewed and charges are expected.

The Madison Police Department, Madison Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office helped with the investigation.

