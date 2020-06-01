Passenger killed in motorcycle crash, driver arrested on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

FreeImages.com/Julie Elliott-Abshire

ROME, Wis. — One person was killed Saturday after the passenger of a motorcycle was ejected during a crash in the 100 block of County Highway Z.

According to a news release, the Rome Police Department responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the driver, 46-year-old Marcus J. Bosworth, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle as he tried to negotiate a sharp turn in the roadway. Police said the motorcycle struck the south guardrail on the road.

Witnesses reportedly told police the passenger and victim, 44-year-old Shawnna Bosworth was ejected during the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marcus Bosworth was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. He was treated and then released into police custody.

Bosworth was arrested on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, causing death while operating without a valid driver’s license and bail jumping.

Officials said neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Town of Rome Fire Department, Nekoosa Ambulance Service, Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office and Adams County Highway Department all responded to the crash.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments