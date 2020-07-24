Passenger in Dodge County rollover crash suffers life-threatening injuries after being ejected from vehicle

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

HUSTIFORD, Wis. — A 20-year-old male passenger was ejected from a vehicle when the driver lost control of the vehicle swerving for a deer on Elmwood Road near Longview Road in Hustiford around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to a release, initial investigation shows that a Honda Pilot was being driven westbound on Elmwood Road by a 20-year-old female from Neosho, Wisconsin. The 20-year-old man from Brookfield, Wisconsin was in the front passenger seat.

The drive lost control of the car when swerving for a deer, the release said. The car entered a ditch on the north side of the road. The car rolled over and the passenger was ejected from the car.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Aurora Summit hospital by ambulance. The passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Aurora Summit hospital by Flight for Life.

The release said speed and non wearing a seatbelt are thought to be contributing factors in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments