Passenger in car on east Madison road fires shots at SUV with 3 small children inside, police say

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — A passenger in a vehicle on the Beltline fired shots at another vehicle that had children inside Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Madison Police Department said a 28-year-old Madison man had his three small children with him inside his SUV as he drove along South Stoughton Road just before 1 p.m.

According to the report, the victim told police a black Toyota sedan with heavily tinted windows was also heading the same direction, driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic lanes and onto the shoulder of the road.

Police said the man stuck his arm out of his window to show his displeasure with how the careless driver was operating. That’s when the front passenger window of the Toyota rolled down and an arm holding a small handgun popped out and fired a couple of shots in the direction of his SUV.

The victim stopped and called 911. A short time later a stolen Toyota Avalon was found abandoned in a one-way lane near the Dutch Mill Park and Ride on Collins Court. Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said police believe it may have been the vehicle involved in the incident.

Police said the victim’s SUV was not hit by any bullets and no one was injured.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.