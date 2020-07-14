Passenger in black sedan fired multiple rounds from handgun, police say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Officers recovered six bullet casings on Seminole Highway at West Beltline Highway Monday around 2:30 after reports of a passenger in a black sedan fire multiple rounds from a handgun, an incident report said.

According to a release, one person heard something “whizzing” through the air near the intersection. Another man who was walking on a University of Wisconsin–Madison Arboretum took cover.

Some who called 911 thought the gunman was aiming at a gray car that did a U-turn on Seminole, a release. All saw the black sedan going south on Seminole Highway.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.

