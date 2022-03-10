Partners in Giving fundraising campaign raises $2M for charity

MADISON, Wis. — Volunteers with Partners in Giving — a fundraising campaign for state, UW-Madison and UW Health employees throughout Dane County — gathered Thursday to announce the final fundraising total for last year’s donation campaign.

The final total: more than $2 million raised for 500 charities.

The funds were raised during 2021’s Partners in Giving Make an Impact! campaign, which allowed roughly 4,0000 donors to give directly to charities of their choice.

“If you look across the world at Ukraine, for example, you realize how absolutely vital charity donations are to real people and places,” Partners in Giving Administrative Board Co-Chair Lindsay Johnson, a state agency volunteer, said. “Our campaign and donors make a positive impact on countless lives, which makes our joint effort both powerful and personally rewarding.”

Partners in Giving, which is entirely volunteer-run, has been in operation since 1973. Since then, the organization has donated $85 million to charities.

Thursday’s volunteer recognition event came alongside a check presentation with representatives of 10 umbrella charity groups and their member charities.

