Parthenon Gyros

Parthenon Gyros
11am-10pm
608-251-6311
www.parthenongyros.com

Gyro Meal Kits for Two
$25

Gyro Meal Kits for Four
$50

Kits Include:

Gyros
House-made gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, onions with fresh parsley, tomatoes and pita bread.

Greek Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, local feta cheese, pepperoncini and Greek vinaigrette.

Fries

House-made Greek Yogurt
with honey

Every meal kit purchased Parthenon Gyros will donate a sandwich to the #SendASandwich GoFundMe campaign that sends meals to local Healthcare Heroes fighting COVID-19.

 

