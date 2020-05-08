Carryout so they can carry on
Check out the 100+ Madison-area restaurants offering carryout options to support local businesses.
Parthenon Gyros
11am-10pm
608-251-6311
www.parthenongyros.com
Gyro Meal Kits for Two
$25
Gyro Meal Kits for Four
$50
Kits Include:
Gyros
House-made gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, onions with fresh parsley, tomatoes and pita bread.
Greek Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, local feta cheese, pepperoncini and Greek vinaigrette.
Fries
House-made Greek Yogurt
with honey
Every meal kit purchased Parthenon Gyros will donate a sandwich to the #SendASandwich GoFundMe campaign that sends meals to local Healthcare Heroes fighting COVID-19.