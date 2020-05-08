Parthenon Gyros

11am-10pm

608-251-6311

www.parthenongyros.com

Gyro Meal Kits for Two

$25

Gyro Meal Kits for Four

$50

Kits Include:

Gyros

House-made gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, onions with fresh parsley, tomatoes and pita bread.

Greek Salad

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, local feta cheese, pepperoncini and Greek vinaigrette.

Fries

House-made Greek Yogurt

with honey

Every meal kit purchased Parthenon Gyros will donate a sandwich to the #SendASandwich GoFundMe campaign that sends meals to local Healthcare Heroes fighting COVID-19.