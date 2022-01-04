Parthenon Gyros selected as one of ten best gyros in America

A staple of downtown Madison for 50 years, Parthenon Gyros has been named one of the 10 best gyros in America by Mashed
Nathan Denzin,
Posted:
by Nathan Denzin
Parthenon Gyro Kit with salad and gyros
Courtesy of Parthenon Gyros

Parthenon Gyros has been named one of the 10 absolute best gyros in the U.S. by Mashed, a national online-based, food focused publication.

Founded in 1972 by Greek immigrants — and now owned by their grandchildren — Parthenon is famous in Madison for their delicious, made-from-scratch gyros and its Greek-inspired decor and building. 

According to Parthenon’s website, Parthenon was the first restaurant to bring the gyro to Wisconsin. Parthenon makes everything by hand in a traditional style — they even make their own Greek yogurt for its tzatziki and grind whole cuts of beef and lamb for the gyro meat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Parthenon Gyros (@parthenongyros)

“The beef and lamb is succulent, the tomatoes, onion and parsley are fresh, and that extra-special tzatziki sauce will have you craving extra,” Mashed says. “Not to mention the pillow-y pita bread holding it all together.” Mashed ranked Parthenon as second on the list.

Parthenon won two Best of Madison awards in 2021, with a silver for Middle Eastern/Mediterranean food and a gold for Takeout. 

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

More Top Stories