A staple of downtown Madison for 50 years, Parthenon Gyros has been named one of the 10 best gyros in America by Mashed

by Nathan Denzin

Courtesy of Parthenon Gyros

Parthenon Gyros has been named one of the 10 absolute best gyros in the U.S. by Mashed, a national online-based, food focused publication.

Founded in 1972 by Greek immigrants — and now owned by their grandchildren — Parthenon is famous in Madison for their delicious, made-from-scratch gyros and its Greek-inspired decor and building.

According to Parthenon’s website, Parthenon was the first restaurant to bring the gyro to Wisconsin. Parthenon makes everything by hand in a traditional style — they even make their own Greek yogurt for its tzatziki and grind whole cuts of beef and lamb for the gyro meat.

“The beef and lamb is succulent, the tomatoes, onion and parsley are fresh, and that extra-special tzatziki sauce will have you craving extra,” Mashed says. “Not to mention the pillow-y pita bread holding it all together.” Mashed ranked Parthenon as second on the list.

Parthenon won two Best of Madison awards in 2021, with a silver for Middle Eastern/Mediterranean food and a gold for Takeout.



