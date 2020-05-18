Part of State Highway 13 closed in Friendship due to vehicle incident

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. — A portion of State Highway 13 is closed Sunday night after a vehicle incident.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the highway is closed between County Highway C and State Highway 21.

Officials said traffic is detoured via State Highway 21 to County Highway Z to County Highway C.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The highway is closed until further notice.



