Part of Highway 60 closed in Columbia County after semi crash

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

freeimages.com

COLUMBUS, Wis. — All eastbound lanes are blocked on Highway 60 after a semi crash Wednesday morning, according to Columbia County Dispatch.

According to a release from the Department of Transportation, the crash happened at Wendt Road shortly before 8 a.m.

The release said the closure is expected to last for about two hours.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash.

