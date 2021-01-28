Parkland shooting survivor calls for House GOP leader to denounce Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 20: Parkland shooting survivor and activist David Hogg attends 'Women's March Los Angeles hosts March For Our Lives LA: Road to Change & the Parkland survivors & activists' at St. Elmo's Village on July 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg called on Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Thursday to denounce Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has faced intense criticism this week over incendiary remarks she made in recent years as well as a viral video in which she harasses Hogg.

“My message to Kevin McCarthy is, take all of her committee assignments away … also, don’t support her when she runs for re-election again and try to get her primaried. If you say this is not your party, actually call it out and hold her accountable,” Hogg told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day.”

He continued, “Republicans always act as if they’re the party of decency and respect. But would the party of decency and respect question whether or not school shootings happened? Would they harass the survivors of these shootings for having different opinions than them? I don’t think so. And if Kevin McCarthy doesn’t think so either, he needs to actually stand up and do something about this congresswoman.”

Greene, who has been assigned to the House Education and Labor Committee, has faced calls to resign after reports she agreed with comments calling the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School a “false flag” operation, which refers to acts that are designed by perpetrators to be made to look like they were carried out by other individuals or groups.

The renewed scrutiny came after CNN’s KFile reported controversial comments she made in 2018 and 2019. A video from March 2019 has also surfaced of Greene, who has previously called Hogg “#littleHitler,” confronting him before she was elected to Congress.

