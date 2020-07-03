Parking Division extends some parking rule suspensions to at least July 12

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison’s Parking Division has extended the suspension of some parking restrictions until July 12.

Residential permit only areas, 1-hour and 2-hour time limits in non-metered areas and street sweeping parking restrictions will remain suspended until at least July 12. City officials said they plan to continue evaluating the restrictions on a weekly basis.

All other parking restrictions not listed above are in effect.

For more information on the Parking Division’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments