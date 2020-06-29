Parked car hit by bullet during shooting on Madison’s east side, police say

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon on the city’s east side.

Officers were dispatched to Dixon St. around 1 p.m..

Several community members living in the area initially thought they were hearing fireworks, police said. Witnesses told police a passenger in a black SUV fired at a man standing near a parked sedan. According to the release, that man pulled out a gun and shot back.

A car parked in the area was hit by one of the rounds, police said.

