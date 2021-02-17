Parisi: Inclusion of affordable housing funding in 2021-23 budget is ‘critical’ for Wisconsin’s pandemic recovery

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 biennial budget is filled with a number of proposals prioritizing education, mental health, justice reform and more. One Dane County leader thinks Evers’ inclusion of funding for affordable housing is a critical component for the state’s pandemic recovery.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement Wednesday that he wants the legislature to “wholeheartedly support” Evers’ inclusion of $50 million in funding for a statewide affordable housing program.

“This state budget provision will spur economic development, providing much needed jobs at a critical time while creating opportunity for families living paycheck to paycheck,” Parisi said. “In Dane County we’ve modeled how this type of collaboration between the public and private sectors can advance shared priorities and help communities. I would encourage the legislature to wholeheartedly support this initiative that’s good for working people and our economy.”

Dane County created its own Affordable Housing Fund in 2015. Since then, the fund has helped build nearly 1,700 housing units, according to a news release.

“The Governor’s budget appropriately prioritizes access to affordable housing for Wisconsin families and recognizes the critical role it plays as part of a successful recovery from this pandemic,” Parisi said.

Evers’ full biennial budget is available online.

