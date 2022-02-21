Dane Co. Executive calls for more transparency in Quadren Wilson investigation

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is calling for more transparency in the case of a Madison man who was injured by law enforcement.

Quadren Wilson’s family says he was shot multiple times in the back during an attempted arrest on Madison’s east side. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said last week that it found no evidence that Quadren Wilson had a gun or other weapon on him at the time he was arrested.

“It’s been over two weeks since his arrest and three days since his initial court appearance,” Parisi said in a statement Monday. “Yet we still know little about the circumstances surrounding his arrest.”

Parisi criticized investigators for not being open about details surrounding the case.

“Many questions about this case remain unanswered, such as what happened and why,” Parisi said. “If there was no weapon, what prompted law enforcement officers to shoot so many times?”

On Friday, the sheriff’s office identified two state officers who fired their guns while arresting Wilson as Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation special agents Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie. However, officials did not give the reason for the arrest, how many shots were fired during the arrest and how many times Wilson was shot.

Medical records show five wounds were found on Wilson’s back and noted decreased sensation. His attorney said doctors located one bullet and several fragments.

“We all know what’s at stake here and how important it is that law enforcement leadership be transparent and upfront with the community,” Parisi said. “The absence of transparency leaves us only with conjecture, and that’s not good for anyone.”

You can read the full statement from Parisi below:

“Quadren Wilson was forcibly apprehended by 21 law enforcement officers on February 3rd. It’s been over two weeks since his arrest and three days since his initial court appearance, yet we still know little about the circumstances surrounding his arrest. “This has not been a transparent process. Many questions about this case remain unanswered, such as what happened and why—why such a massive law enforcement presence and such an apparently violent arrest. And, if there was no weapon, what prompted law enforcement officers to shoot so many times? “Unfortunately, the manner in which the most recent information was shared—dropping a press release at the end of the day on Friday—did not provide the news media or the community an opportunity to have some fairly basic questions asked or answered, nor did it instill a sense of confidence in the process. “We all know what’s at stake here and how important it is that law enforcement leadership be transparent and upfront with the community. The absence of transparency leaves us only with conjecture, and that’s not good for anyone. “Most of us have no idea what happened that day or why. Maybe there’s a reasonable explanation, maybe not. Our community understands the need for a thorough investigation. We understand the importance of waiting for the facts before drawing conclusions. That’s reasonable. However, it’s also reasonable to ask for answers to a few basic questions, and for law enforcement leadership to step forward and provide answers. “We need the leader of this investigation to provide regular, in-person updates, answer questions, and serve as a clearinghouse for information about this case.”

