Paris police station targeted in 'violent attack'

Dozens of people attacked a police station in Paris on Saturday night, launching projectiles at the building and attempting to force their way in with metal bars.

French authorities decried the attack, which took place in Champigny-sur-Marne, a suburb located roughly 12.5 kilometers (7.8 miles) to the south east of the city center.

In a tweet on Saturday, authorities confirmed that the unknown attackers had launched a variety of projectiles in a “violent attack” against the the building, and tried to storm the building.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear. Police said no one was injured and an investigation to identify the perpetrators is underway.

A group of around 40 people tried to storm the commissariat shortly before midnight, striking the window of the entrance door with iron bars, BFMTV reported.

Two police officers who were smoking outside just had time to confine themselves safely in the entrance hall, according to BFMTV. Multiple police vehicles were also damaged.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has labeled the attackers as “little bullies” and offered his “complete support” to the police.

Darmanin said he would visit the investigating team in Champigny once they had completed their investigation, adding that he had demanded from them “the greatest firmness” in “identifying the troublemakers.”

Laurent Jeanne, the Mayor of Champigny, told BFMTV Sunday that the “we are clearly talking about a very organized attack,” adding that in recent days “there has been a certain tension between people who instil a certain desire to do battle with the police.”

