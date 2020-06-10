Parents push back against Milton redistricting plans

MILTON, Wis. – Parents in the School District of Milton are pushing back against the district’s decision to modify boundaries that would impact where students go from K-3rd grade.

On Tuesday, district leaders held a listening session for parents to discuss the plan’s details.

“We’ve been talking about this issue over the course of this school year,” said Richard Dahman, the district’s superintendent. “It really is a study into our current system of how we assign students to our elementary schools.”

Dahman says, however, the school board did not consult with families who would be impacted before announcing the plans.

“I do think that’s one thing we could have done better,” he said.

Some parents, like Heidi Mandel, are against the changes.

“(Consolidated Elementary School) was one of the main reasons why we chose to build in this neighborhood,” she said. “We knew we wanted a family someday, and consolidated was a small school.”

The Mandels, who live roughly one mile from the school, would be forced to send their children to Milton West Elementary School, which is seven miles away.

“I think the administrators and superintendent realize a mistake was made,” she said.

Mandel says her children were already looking forward to the 2020 school year, but a change could bring forth a number of complications. Dahman says the district is listening to her concerns, as well as concerns from other parents impacted.

“Our goal has been to make sure we’re listening to those groups and come up with a hybrid system, or some type of middle ground that addresses the concerns that have been in place with our old system, but also provides some flexibility,” Dahman said.

Dahman says the school board will decide whether or not to modify the current proposed changes, which can be found here. He says he hopes a final proposal to be made ready by the beginning of next week.

