Parents considering pods, micro schools to support virtual learning this year

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — Parents are considering new options to support their kids’ virtual learning experience this upcoming school year by forming pods or micro schools.

“Parents are definitely interested,” said Scott Lutostanski, the Director of Academic Consulting at Galin Education on Madison’s west side.

Lutostanski described pods as small groups of kids who get together with a private teacher or tutor to enhance their learning.

He said he’s seen an increase in parents reaching out asking for help to get their kids into a pod this upcoming school year “for just straightforward things like we need the academics, we need them to move at the typical pace and we need the teacher support that would go with that. Or if they’re looking for we need our student to be structured and manage their work and manage themselves and really take care of the getting things done.”

Lutostanski said pods are appealing to parents who need a place for their kids to share resources, maintain social interaction and continue to get in-person academic support.

“We have parents that are interested in a lot of different things but certainly the concept of a pod and working with students that they’re friendly with, that they’re comfortable with, that are in the same classes as them,” Lutostanski said.

Pricing for pods depends on what company you go through, how often you meet each week and how many hours each session lasts.

Although the point of the pods is to help support education this year and ensure students are not left behind, Lutostanski says not every family has the money or resources to be a part of this new trend, which could emphasize the inequities in education.

“Dig around and see what’s out there and hopefully there’s something in your price range that works for you,” he said.

There are several Facebook groups that are helping parents form pods and find good price ranges at rates that are inclusive to families of all backgrounds and socioeconomic status. Lutostanski also recommends that parents network with other families at your child’s school, ask a tutoring service for help in being placed in a pod, or search around for Facebook groups like this one.

