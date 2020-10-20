Pardeeville man dies in truck crash in township of Wyocena

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

WYOCENA, Wis. — A 40-year-old man from Pardeeville died in a single vehicle crash Sunday at 5:17 p.m. on Patchin Road near Cummings Road in the township of Wyocena.

According to a release, Dennis Gammeter Jr. was driving a Ford F-150 eastbound on Patchin Road and drifted into the south ditch line. The truck overcorrected and entered the north ditch line and struck a tree.

The release said Gammeter was the only occupant and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Speed and failure to main control appear to be the contributing factors of the crash, the release said.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wyocena Fire Department, Rio EMS, UW Med-Flight and Blystone’s Towing.