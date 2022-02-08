Pardeeville man charged with 5th OWI

by Shelby Evans

WYOCENA, Wis. — Police arrested a 43-year-old man Sunday for an alleged fifth OWI offense.

According to the Colombia County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy discovered a car driving on Hwy 22 belonged to a man with a revoked driver’s license.

The deputy proceeded to conduct a traffic stop and discovered it was Brent Paul, the owner of the car.

The Deputy said they observed potential impairment and conducted a field sobriety test on Paul.

Paul was found impaired and booked into the Colombia County Jail.

The Sheriff’s office said his charges include operating after revocation, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and felony bail jumping, as well as a 5th OWI charge.

