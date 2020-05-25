Pardeeville man arrested on suspicion of 9th OWI

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

VILLAGE OF CAMBRIA, Wis. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Pardeeville man on suspicion of ninth offense OWI early Sunday morning after erratic driving in Cambria.

According to a news release, deputies saw a car swerving within its lane and strike a curb as it parked on Scott Street near West Florence Street.

Officials said the car was being driven by a man who exited the car and approached the doors of a church.

Police said they made contact with the man, Matthew Leigh Hollendyke, 38.

Authorities observed signs of impairment, according to the release.

Hollendyke was booked into the Columbia County Jail also on suspicion of operating while revoked due to OWI, failure to install ignition interlock device and violation of parole.

