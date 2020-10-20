Pardeeville Elementary School switches back to virtual learning, second time in past month

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — For the second time in a month, Pardeeville Elementary School is temporarily switching to virtual learning after several people at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter sent home to families says virtual learning starts Wednesday and runs until Oct. 28.

The Columbia County Health Department is aware of the situation, said District Administrator Gus Knitt.

District officials notified staff members and parents of students who were determined to be in close contact with the people testing positive. This group will be notified soon about quarantine information.

“If you have not been contacted by the Pardeeville Area School District or Columbia County Department of Health then your student was not in direct contact with the individuals who tested positive for the virus and your child does not need to quarantine,” Knitt said in the letter.

Parent-teacher conferences will still be held on Oct. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. More information will be sent to families on Wednesday about the virtual conferences.

Students were already off of school on Oct. 30. School will resume Nov. 2.

Pardeeville Elementary School students just returned to in-person learning on Oct. 12. They were switched to virtual learning at the end of September due to positive COVID-19 cases linked to the school.

