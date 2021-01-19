Pardeeville Elementary School pivoting to virtual learning due to positive COVID-19 cases

Site staff by Site staff

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — Pardeeville Elementary School will switch to virtual learning after three people tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to families Monday night from District Administrator Gus Knitt.

The school will switch from in-person instruction to virtual learning beginning Tuesday. The change will remain in effect until at least Jan. 27.

The letter did not specify whether the three who tested positive were students or staff, but 60 students and 11 staff members were absent Monday.

Families will be notified next week for more information on when face-to-face instruction will resume.

Those with questions about the change can call the Pardeeville Elementary School Office at 608-429-2151.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.