Pardeeville closes high school, elementary school following 2 positive COVID-19 cases in district

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — Two people within the Pardeeville Area School District have tested positive for COVID-19, according to district administrators.

One person attended Pardeeville Elementary School and the other Pardeeville High School. District leaders would not confirm if the confirmed cases involved students or staff.

Both the elementary and high schools are closed Monday and Tuesday as contact tracing is conducted, according to District Superintendent Gus Knitt. School and public health officials are working to identify students and staff who interacted with those who tested positive.

A person who is considered a “close contact” of the positive individuals will be notified by district or public health officials.

Students should check their Google Classrooms for assignments on Monday and Tuesday. Learning plans for the rest of the week will be released Monday afternoon, Knitt said.

Pardeeville Middle School remains in session.

