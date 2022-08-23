Paralyzed veteran receives chair allowing him to play adaptive sports

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — A U.S. Army veteran from Union Center got a new way to move around Tuesday.

Ervin Mulkey received a new mobile chair, specially designed to help him play adaptive sports, and go hunting and fishing. The chair looks similar to a standard mobile chair, but instead of wheels, it has tank-like tracks to get through rough terrain.

Mulkey was surprised with the chair by the Paralyzed Veterans of America at an event in Madison. He thought that he would be speaking about the positive impact that adaptive sports have had on his life.

“I’m still blown away,” he said. “I don’t know what to think.”

Mulkey said that, in the past, he’s had to rely heavily on his son when the pair want to go hunting or fishing. Now, he won’t have to worry.

“Him and my daughter, they’ve supported me so much,” he said. “More than I think I deserve.”

Mulkey is very familiar with the tank tracks that adorn his new chair. He served as a tanker while in the Army. He was injured during Operation Desert Storm.

“When that first happened, I was in a very dark place,” Mulkey said. “It was adaptive sports, and the PVA with the wheelchair games that literally saved my life.”

Mulkey is looking forward to spending more time hunting and fishing with his family, especially now that he’ll be able to move more freely on his own.

