Paoli Winter Games bring fun for a good cause

by Tamia Fowlkes

PAOLI, Wis. — Through rain and shine, Hop Garden Brewing and Taproom was the place to be Saturday.

The business brought together a large crowd for a brat toss, keg throw, stein carry and soup-eating contest.

It was part of the Paoli Winter Games, which gave people to have fun and support their local community.

Proceeds from the event will go to Paul’s Party, a non-profit that honors the life of Paul Natzke.

Money will go toward buying recreational equipment for children who need accommodations, like accessible playgrounds.

