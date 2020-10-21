‘Panicked’ Sen. Ron Johnson touts Trump to Wisconsin leaders

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — A “panicked” Sen. Ron Johnson is urging members of the state chamber of commerce in battleground Wisconsin to vote for President Donald Trump.

The Republican Johnson said Wednesday during a virtual meeting with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce that he has been praying for a victory and “the other side is not in love with this country.”

The Republican Johnson says he understands that people in Wisconsin “are not real nuts about a New York street fighter.”

A Democratic Party spokesman called Johnson “Wisconsin’s biggest embarrassment.”

