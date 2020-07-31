Pandemic prompts cancellation of 2020 Madison Marathon

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — The 2020 Madison Marathon is canceled because of the coronavirus, according to event organizers.

The Madison Marathon said Friday that the event scheduled for Nov. 8 is no longer taking place “to mitigate the potential risks to our participants, spectators, sponsors, and staff who contribute to the full experience on race day,” according to a post on the event’s website.

Anyone who has already registered for the race, or was deferred from 2020 Run Madtown presented by SSM Health, are able to choose from three options to address your race entry. An email was sent to registrants Friday saying they could defer the entry fee to next year’s marathon, scheduled for Nov. 14, 2021. You can also receive a 100% refund or choose to donate the paid fee to one of the marathon’s two charities: myTEAMTRIUMPH or Affordable Dental Care. Anyone who doesn’t make a choice by Sept. 1 will automatically be deferred to the 2021 race, according to the email.

“This is not the news we wanted to be sharing with you all, but we believe this is in the best interest of public health and safety,” marathon organizers said on their Facebook page. “We hope to see you all again in 2021!”

