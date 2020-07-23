Pandemic can’t stop Uecker from 50th year in Brewers’ booth

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Not even a pandemic can keep Bob Uecker out of the broadcast booth.

The 86-year-old Uecker is back on the airwaves for a 50th season of broadcasting Milwaukee Brewers games.

Uecker says that “as long as I feel good and I’m capable of doing the broadcast, I’m going to try to work.’’

Uecker is coming back to a job that’s not quite the same.

Safety protocols in place prevent broadcasters from chatting with players and coaches around the batting cage and in the locker room.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments