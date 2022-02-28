Pancreas Cancer Prevention Program works to stop cancer in its tracks

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health’s Pancreas Cancer Prevention Program is working to stop the deadly disease.

The program, which began in 2020, identifies and monitors patients who are at increased risk of developing pancreas cancer. As of February, over 1,000 patients are part of the program.

Pancreas cancer is the second-most deadly cancer behind lung cancer, so preventing is literally life-saving.

“We needed a better way to identify pancreas cancer earlier in those who are at the highest risk of developing it,” UW oncologist Dr. Rebecca Minter said in a statement. “Pancreas cancer presents in patients too late for a surgical option about 75% of the time.”

Some factors that increase a patient’s risk for pancreas cancer include genetics, family history, and certain types of cysts that can be found in the pancreas.

“These cysts can be identified via an MRI or CT scan, even if these scans are done for another purpose,” Minter said. “Our colleagues in radiology refer patients with these incidentally identified cysts to the program so we can screen them and monitor for changes, ideally preventing cancer or catching it early.”

Researchers hope to make the screening process less invasive in the future. But for now, the best way to prevent pancreas cancer is to catch it before it presents symptoms.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.