Pamela Sue Buchanan

Pamela Sue Buchanan, age 70, passed away on January 20, 2021 unexpectedly at home.

She was born on December 17, 1950 to parents Robert and Suzanne (Rowley) Thomas in Madison, WI. Pam graduated from Waunakee High School in 1969 and went on to attend St. Mary’s School of Nursing. Her life’s work was nursing. It started as a nurse’s aid transitioning to a registered nurse in Baraboo, WI and retiring after a 37-year career as a UW Operating Room nurse. Her career expanded across all services but especially Plastics and General surgery. Pam possessed the ambition and grit to perform many managerial roles in the department she loved. Her passion in this work led to a Mission trip in Ecuador helping children with facial deformities obtain normal appearance and cultural acceptance. Her call to nursing always had the patient at the center of her focus. Pam paid attention to every detail for each and every patient she cared for. Giving comfort to the scared, she would hold their hand as they drifted to sleep under the anesthetics for surgery. Pam was Union strong. She, with her young daughters, were on the picket line during the Strike in the early 1980s. She fought hard for both patient and workplace safety. No one who knew her will ever forget her presence and wit. Pam ruled a professional poise with a deep compassion for the vulnerable.

In her leisure, she loved to craft with the company of her dear friend, Diane Buchanan. Their friendship filled her heart with laughter, joy, and fond memories. She enjoyed 40 years of bowling couples league and the comradery of friends made over those years. Pam adored the adventure of travel spanning from Hawaii to Florida, girl’s trips to quaint getaways. The greater part of her time was spent being with her family. She loved every moment of caring for, mentoring, comforting and spoiling her grandchildren. Pam and Harry recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They have always been so deeply in love. Their bond is unbreakable.

Pam is survived by her husband, Harold; 2 daughters, Adrienne (Dan) Sickenberger and Andrea (Steve) Endres; 4 grandchildren, Trent & Makayla Sickenberger, Brent & Bailey Endres; 8 siblings; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and colleagues.

She is preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother, many beloved relatives and friends.

A private gathering will take place for immediate family.

Pam left a positive footprint on everyone she encountered and will be deeply missed. We love you.

